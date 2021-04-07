Chippa United show Luc Eymael the door…again

Chippa United have once again parted ways with controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael following another public outcry over his appointment.

Chippa on Monday announced that they had appointed Eymael as a technical advisor following Dan Malesela’s departure, but as it was the case in December when he was announced as head coach, his appointment was met with criticism from the public and political parties.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape rejected Eymael’s appointment and said they will ensure that the Belgian coach does not work in their province.

It seems as though Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has once again caved in from the public outcry, with Chippa announcing in a long statement that they have once again parted ways with Eymael.

“Chippa have decided not to continue with Eymael’s appointment, who will proceed to return to Belgium. It is clear that Eymael himself requires further time to clear his name. He has reassured the club that he will, in his own capacity take legal action concerning his rights, including the dissemination of the offending media clip through his own lawyers,” read the Chippa statement in part.

“We as a club maintain our stance against racism of any form and wish to make it clear that our intended appointment of Eymael would not have happened were the allegations against him have been validated in any form.”

Chippa further clarified their position on Eymael’s appointment as a head coach and later as techical advisor.

The club also slammed the media and in particular Robert Marawa and his show the Maraw Sports Show for “the reckless manner in which the matter has been aired through the Public Broadcaster, being the South African Broadcasting Corporation (“SABC”), firstly in December of 2020 and currently on sports shows”.

“We were furthermore dismayed to note that the tone set on the other SABC stations was followed by the newly appointed Putco Mafani on Umhlobo Wenene FM who interviewed a political party, a station with a long-standing relationship with Chippa and with a sponsorship agreement that includes Chippa United officially advertising the station, jeopardizing such amicable relationship through unprofessional conduct.”

READ THE FULL CHIPPA UNITED STATEMENT BELOW:

