Barker left hurting after Stellenbosch let three points slip against Chiefs

Taking a lead with just over 15 minutes left on the clock, and twice slipping up to allow an opponent to equalise hurts Stellenbosch FC coach, Steve Barker who saw his side lose out on an important win against Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Hunt coy on why Nange did not celebrate after scoring against Chiefs

Stellies took the lead in 72nd minute, but five minutes later Amakhosi had equalised. They went up again in the 80th minute, but Amakhosi found an equaliser again three minutes later to end the game at FNB Stadium 2-2, and share points. Barker feels they lost two points than they earned a point.

“I think one just has to (control himself)… you know when you get interviewed immediately after the match the emotions are still high,” said a visibly disappointed Barker after the match.

“There is obviously disappointment after leading the game twice and not seeing it through. In the last few games we have conceded late to allow a team back and get a draw like it happened with SuperSport (United).”

But not all is lost, Barker believes. It just depends on how you look at it.

“But one can either look at the glass as half full and say that we are disappointed and it’s not good enough and we should be doing better. Or, look at the glass in a different way considering that this is only our second season in the top flight and to be coming away to Kaizer Chiefs and get disappointed with not getting the three points, getting disappointed that we couldn’t hold on against (Mamelodi) Sundowns and also disappointed that we couldn’t win against SuperSport shows strides that we’ve made as a club and as a team.

“So, as much as I am disappointed but I must also look at the positives from this game. You know Chiefs are one scoring draw away from competing against the top eight teams on the continent. Sundowns are one of the top teams in Africa.

“What is more disappointing however is that we are getting close but just can’t cross over the line. I think we’ve deserved more in all three matches.

“It’s hurting us extremely, it is something we are mindful of. It’s something we know that if we can rectify and improve on, it can change the outlook of where we want to be going in the next couple of games,” he explained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.