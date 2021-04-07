EFF slams appointment of ‘racist’ Luc Eymael at Chippa United

Khaya Ndubane

The EFF Eastern Cape has rejected Eymael's appointment and said they will ensure that Eymael will not work in their province.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape has condemned the appointment of coach Luc Eymael at Chippa United.

ALSO READ: Chippa United appoint Luc Eymael as technical advisor

On Monday, Chippa announced the appointment of the controversial Belgian coach as the club’s new technical advisor following the sacking of Dan Malesela as head coach.

In a statement, the EFF Eastern Cape rejected Eymael’s appointment and said they will ensure that Eymael will not work in their province.

“The EFF Eastern Cape rejects and condemns the appointment of the racist and arrogant Luc Eymael as its new coach after the sacking of Dan ‘Dans’ Malesela [sic] over the weekend,” read a statement from the EFF.

“This racist was rejected by Safa last year when he planned his return to the country and province‚ and [Safa] announced that it intended to oppose his application for a work permit at home affairs‚” the party said in a statement in which it rejected the appointment of Eymael.

“The owner of Chippa United has once more stunned the nation and province by appointing the same racist coach,” the statement continued.

EFF called on Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi to withdraw Eymael’s appointment.

“We want to reiterate our stance that we will ensure Luc Eymael won’t work in our province‚ he is not welcome and we don’t have room for racists in this country. If Siviwe Mpengesi knows what’s best for his team Chippa United‚ he will withdraw the appointment of this unrepentant racist from Belgium‚ the country of King Leopold who killed black people in Africa. We are a country with a dark past [that] still deals … with its challenges of racism … we don’t need another racist to add to our problems.”

Meanwhile, the Chippa management is expected to hold a meeting with Eymael this (Wednesday) morning where they will inform him that they are withdrawing his appointment again.

This will be the second time Chippa have been forced to withdraw the Belgian coach’s appointment.

In December, Chippa were forced to withdraw Eymael’s appointment after Safa opposed it and even went as far as threatening to write to the minister of home affairs to express their objection to the granting of a work permit for the Belgian coach.

This was after Eymael was earlier fired by Tanzania side Yanga Africans in July last year for calling the club’s fans “illiterate and monkeys”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.