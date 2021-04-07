Benni backs Qalinge to have big impact at AmaZulu

Jonty Mark

"If you sign a player, you sign them based on their quality and what they can contribute," said McCarthy.

Benni McCarthy believes Thabo Qalinge can have a major impact at AmaZulu after handing the former Orlando Pirates man his Usuthu debut in the 1-0 DStv Premiership win at Black Leopards on Sunday.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu goalie Mbatha signs long-term contract with Pirates

“Section 10” had battled to find a club after being released by SuperSport United last July, but free-spending Usuthu opted to sign him last week and Qalinge came on in the 70th minute of the match against Lidoda Duvha at Thohoyandou Stadium.

“If you sign a player, you sign them based on their quality and what they can contribute,” said McCarthy.

“‘Section 10’ has impressed and has only got better and better in training, it is only a matter of time before we look to slot him in. It was his first game (against Leopards) that he had played in a while, so we will take it step by step and get him into the groove, because he is a huge part in the team and where we want to finish.”

AmaZulu have won their last five DStv Premiership matches to move up into third in the Premiership, and Siyathemba Sithebe’s goal on Sunday provided sweet revenge for Usuthu’s loss to Leopards in the Nedbank Cup last-16.

McCarthy was full of praise for goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and his defence, who have now kept four clean sheets on the trot.

“As a coach you can only praise the players for a valiant performance…this is a difficult ground to get three points.”

AmaZulu’s next game is a trip to play Stellenbosch on Friday.

“Stellenbosch are another difficult opponent who desperately want to climb the table,” added McCarthy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.