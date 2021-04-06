Sundowns fight back to topple TTM

Ntokozo Gumede

Gaston Sirino can even afford to miss a second half penalty as goals from Sphelele Mkhulise and a returning Sibusiso Vilakazi seal another win for high-flying Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns had to come from behind to avoid an upset at the hands of relegation-troubled Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, eventually running out 3-1 winners, as they extended their DStv Premiership lead to six points.

ALSO READ: Forgotten former Sundowns star makes return to top flight football

Masandawana could even afford to miss a penalty in a dominant second half display, though Thabo Mnyamane’s free kick for TTM did also crash back off the bar with Sundowns leading only 2-1.

It was another Mnyamane set piece that led to Tshakhuma’s opener through the head of Thembisani Nevhulamba, who did well to beat the likes of Mosa Lebusa and Rushine De Reuck in an aerial dual for the ball as he headed home in the 18th minute, even though he appeared to be coming from an offside position when he scored.

After only finding the safe hands of TTM ‘keeper Washington Arubi on numerous occasions, Downs eventually got the equaliser with the final touch of the first-half. It was Rivaldo Coetzee who drew matters levelfor the visitors, scoring from a header after Gaston Sirino delivered a pin-point corner.

Sirino had an opportunity to put his side in the lead in the 55th minute when he did well to beat his markers, forced goalkeeper Arubi to commit and chipped the ball over him. But Lehlohonolo Nonyane just cleared the ball before it crossed the goalline.

About seven minutes later, Sirino had another opportunity to put Downs in the driving seat after Themba Zwane had won a penalty following a shove from Nonyane in the box. Sirino took the responsibility from 12 yards but he could not get the job done as he ballooned his spot-kick into the stands.

Masandawana’s technical team instructed winger-backs, Thapelo Morena and Lakay to swap flanks and that proved to be a winning formula as Lakay was the one who provided the assist, finding Sphelele Mkhulise on his bike as he connected well with Lakay’s in-swinger to beat Arubi.

The insurance goal came from substitute Sibusiso Vilakazi, who made his return from injury after he came on from Lebohang Maboe in the 69th minute. ‘Vila; latched on to Peter Shalulile’s delightful cross, connecting with a volley to bolster his bid to re-launch himself in Sundowns’ star-studded team, as the side returned to the capital city with all three points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.