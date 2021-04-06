Forgotten former Sundowns star makes return to top flight football

He was almost a forgotten man, but Luyolo Nomandela is back in the limelight after securing a move to Chippa United – making a comeback to professional football after spending a few years in the amateur ranks.

Nomandela was officially unveiled as Chilli Boy on Tuesday morning after signing a two-year deal, with interim coach, Siyabulela Gwambi saying he is a top catch for the struggling DStv Premiership campaigners.

“We are pleased to have beefed up our squad with another player of talent and experience. Luyolo will also play an integral role in our squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 South African football campaign,” said Gwambi.

Nomandela was considered a future star when he broke into the professional scene with Free State Stars but ‘committed career suicide’ when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns where he struggled to make an impact until he was released in October 2016. He then joined Cape Town City, but was again released after just few months and after that he couldn’t find another team in the top flight of SA football.

Chippa dug him from BCM Stars, an Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League team, and he says he is happy to return to top flight football.

“I just want to say that I am excited, I am happy and I am proud. I thank the chairman and the coaching stuff of BCM for believing in me…

“I know I am coming to a team who have been struggling, I am fully aware of that. But I am not going to put myself under pressure because I know I have come to a team who have good coaches, good players and good management.

“I am excited to have joined a team from home in the Eastern Cape. I’d like to thank the chairman (Siviwe Mpengesi) for the chance, he spoke to me and said, ‘mhlekazi (my good sir) this is your chance’ and I just want to thank the entire management team,” said Nomandela.

He is available for selection and could make his debut against his former side, Sundowns on 12 April.

????⚪????CHIPPA UNITED UPDATE We are pleased to announce the signing of Luyolo Nomandela, who has signed a two year contract with the Club. Welcome Chilli Boy!#PrideofEasternCape #AyeyeChilliboysAyeye pic.twitter.com/bQ1au1RPsd — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) April 6, 2021

