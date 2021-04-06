Masutha confident of stealing three points at Polokwane City

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"It’s going to be two teams who attack each other and I believe my boys will come out on top irrespective of the venue," said Masutha.

Joel Masutha is back with a vengeance. This may sound a bit clichéd but the former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila mentor has a point to prove at his new club, Pretoria Callies where he has been tasked with helping the team up to the top flight.

ALSO READ: Chippa United appoint Luc Eymael as technical advisor

When he was officially unveiled on Monday afternoon, club owner and chairman, Moses Malada said the mandate for this season was to stabilise the side and ensure they keep their GladAfrica Championship status, then try to fight for promotion the following season.

“We are patient people. That is why we’ve had only five coaches from our times in the Safa Leagues up until now. It would be unfair for us to demand promotion now. But obviously there is a chance of making the playoffs and if that happens we’d be happy. But this is our first season and it is all about finding stability,” said Malada.

The Romans are in 11th place and just 10 points stands between them and Sekhukhune United who are top of the standings in the second tier league. Masutha guided the team to a goalless draw against a stubborn Jomo Cosmos team at the weekend and have Polokwane City next on Tuesday afternoon.

“We come from a draw at home against Cosmos in a very tough match and now we are going to play Polokwane City, the team that everyone is familiar with it being a former Premiership team. So, to be honest if you know football, you will know that when coach (Johnny) Ferreira is in charge, a team will play carpet football and will attack with flair – he likes flair,” said Masutha.

“But we are no different, and obviously the match will be a humdinger because we will not sit back. The guys are confident. It’s going to be two teams who attack each other and I believe my boys will come out on top irrespective of the venue – whether we are home or away we are capable of getting the result against such top teams,” added Masutha who has guided Black Leopards to the top flight twice before.

GladAfrica Championship fixture

Tuesday: FS Stars v Jomo Cosmos; University of Pretoria v Steenberg United; Polokwane v Callies; CT All Stars v Richards Bay

Wednesday: CT Spurs v TS Sporting; Uthongathi v JDR Stars; Pondo Chiefs v Cape United; Royal AM v Sekhukhune United

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.