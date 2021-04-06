Kambole finally settling in at Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kambole will hope for another start and a good performance again when they meet Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Things look to be finally falling into place for Lazarous Kambole at Kaizer Chiefs after the Zambian struggled to fit in at the Naturena side.

He came highly rated having been a top goalscorer in the Zambian top flight where he was with Zesco United. But Gavin Hunt has had to convert him from a centre forward to a winger to get the best out of him, and he has done fairly well in that position in the past three games.

He gave a good showing against Orlando Pirates and Wydad Athletic and he says it has boosted his confidence.

“Yes, in terms of motivation (it helped) because we played two difficult games and we won them. In games before that we were not winning, so it’s a morale booster for the team and for us as players,” he said, averting making it about himself.

“The game (against Wydad) was tough because we were a man down and we had to change our system and adjust to the game. But the most important thing is that we won and it was a great effort from the team,” he said.

He says Stellies will be a totally different challenge from what they faced in their last two games.

“It’s going to be a different ball game and we will do our homework as Kaizer Chiefs and it’s not going to be an easy game. We just have to make sure however that we collect maximum points.

“Looking at the calibre of the team, we can beat any other team with the right mentality and attitude. I am positive that, because we are playing at home against Stellenbosch we have a great chance of winning.

“They are a great side, especially when they are playing Kaizer Chiefs, they are motivated and they double their effort. It will be up to us how we adapt but it will not be easy because they will throw everything at us. But I am sure with the morale in the team at the moment, we are ready and we can win the game.”

