Sundowns have ‘enough motivation’ to win against Tshakhuma

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has described Tshakhuma as a tricky side to analyse.

Rulani Mokwena and his technical team have left no stone unturned in their preparation against relegation baffled side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, whom they visit today for a DStv Premiership tie in Venda.

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach has described Tshakhuma as a tricky side to analyse as they have had a couple of changes in their coaching department.

Mokwena was not particularly impressed with Masandawana’s performance last time out against Al-Hilal Omdurman in the Caf Champions League where they drew 0-0 with the Sudanese side.

“We are moving into this game at the back of a Champions League encounter where we did not give a performance that we are proud of. We are not happy if we don’t win matches and any other results except for a win is a defeat,” said Mokwena.

“We are coming into this game knowing that we have to win it and we have enough motivation to win it. We are focused and are responsible,” he added.

On facing Tshakhuma, the Downs mentor has mapped ways to try and chisel out all three points and extend their unbeaten run to 28 games in all competitions as they look to extend their lead to six points over second-placed Golden Arrows.

“Profiling TTM has not been very easy because there has been a couple of changes in the technical team but we have been able to analyse them and do our homework on them. They have got a very good attack and they have really good personalities.

“The profile of the three players who play behind the strikers are very skillful and quick, they are able to construct attacks and pose dangers and are able to solve complex football problems at any moment and they make really good decisions. Mogakolodi Ngele, Thabo Mnyamane, these are players who can change the direction of the game,” Mokwena said.

He added: “At the back they have got Alfred Ndengane with his leadership and experience. His ability to initiate build-up play has improved tremendously, his red-zone defending is probably one of the best in the league. We have got to find solutions to work hard and create possibilities in and around his zone. There’s also our boy, Nicholus Lukhubeni who has been playing well for them at right-back.”

