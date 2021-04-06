TTM looking to cause an upset against Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

A result against Masandawana is exactly what TTM need as they host them in a league tie today.

One of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s most notable performances in the DStv Premiership came when they held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in their second match last October.

It has since been a bumpy ride for the Venda-based side, having changed ownership, made numerous changes in the coaching department and battling the prospect of relegation.

While a win against the league pace-setters is probably what every team would like, however, the fact that no one has managed it yet this season in the DStv Premiership gives one an idea of the mammoth task at hand for the Limpopo side.

“The reality is that the success that the team has had over the last couple of years gives us the responsibility to play every single match to win,” said Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena.

“In every competition, we play to win and that’s the pressure that we have. It is said that ‘heavy is the head that carries the crown’, so we have just got to maintain the culture, the winning mentality and of course, that creates pressure,” he added.

The side recently jetted in from Sudan where they displayed a lukewarm performance in the Caf Champions League, drawing 0-0 with Al-Hilal Omdurman.

Not that the result mattered with the group already won and a quarterfinal spot sealed though.

Bafana Ba Style return to continental action this Friday against CR Belouizdad, to wrap up what has been an impressive group phase.

“It is a difficult competition that has got other big clubs. For us it is just to focus on ourselves and focus on bettering our performances,” said Mokwena.

“We need to focus on making sure that we are good enough to be able to beat any team in the competition, regardless of who we face.”

