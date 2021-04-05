Chippa United appoint Luc Eymael as technical advisor

Following the axing of coach Dan Malesela, Chippa United have appointed controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael as the club’s new technical advisor.

Chippa recently parted ways with Malesela after a string of poor results that saw the club go nine matches without a win, with the last game ending in a 5-1 loss against Mariztburg United.

In a statement released on Monday, Chippa confirmed Malesela’s sacking and also announced that assistant coach Siyabulela Gwambi will fill in as interim coach.

“The Club would like to formally announce that it has amicably parted ways with Dan Malesela.

Assistant coach Siyabulela Gwambi will fill in as interim coach. Well-travelled Belgian Luc Eymael will form part of the Club in a Technical Advisor role,” read the club’s statement.

It is believed that Eymael will assume the head coach job once they get a go ahead from the South African Football Association.

In December, Chippa were forced to withdraw Eymael’s appointment after Safa opposed it and even went as far as threatening to write to the minister of home affairs to express their objection to the granting of a work permit for the Belgian coach.

This was after Eymael was earlier fired by Tanzania side Yanga Africans in July last year for calling the club’s fans “illiterate and monkeys”.

After oringinally saying that Eymael will not be allowed to work in South Africa, Safa change their original stance last month and the coach is apparently free to work in SA again.

