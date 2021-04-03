Sundowns ladies to play Women’s Champions League in Morocco

News coming out from Morocco is that the country has won the bid to host the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League set to be played in November.
The South African Football Association (Safa) showed interest in bidding for the first-ever women’s champions league last year in September but never made the bid official.
However, Morocco, who will also be hosting the Women’s Afcon in 2022 will be staging the maiden tournament where eight teams across the continent will be competing for what will be the biggest trophy for women teams.
Moroccan FA president Faouzi Lakjaa confirmed the news on the website of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirmed winning the right to host the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled for 2021 November at its Ordinary Assembly meeting held in Rabat during the week.
“Morocco will continue to host international and continental matches, noting that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation team will represent Morocco in the first African Women’s Champions League as the champion of the Moroccan League, which our country will host next November,” Lakjaa was quoted on the website.
“All those interested in Moroccan football to pay attention to women’s football and smaller groups, and to open the way for young players to participate with their clubs.”
Meanwhile, Sundowns as the champions of the South African Women’s National League will represent SA in Morocco, in their quest to follow on the footsteps of their male counterparts, who won the male tournament in 2016.
The Downs ladies boast a number of Banyana Banyana players namely Andile Dlamini, Oratile Mokwena, Nonhlahla Mthandi and Karabo Dhlamini.
The players experience will be vital for coach Jerry Tshabalala’s having won the Cosafa Women’s Championship last year.
Meanwhile, amateur football has returned in the country and the Down ladies would be ready for action for the continental tournament when it kicks-off with the national soccer league expected to resume soon.
