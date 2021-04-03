Maritzburg looking to keep good run going against Chippa 

The results of the past four games have seen Maritzburg United move out of the relegation places although they are not yet in the clear. With two draws and two wins in the DStv Premiership in their last four games, the Blue Hearts are now 14th and with a big chance of leaping further away from relegation should they keep good run going when they host Chippa United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maritzburg midfielder, Travis Graham has revealed that the last few results have changed the mood in camp, and they are now looking forward to the next games.

“We are coming off a good run in the past four games, so the spirits have been high in the training sessions,” said Graham. “Everyone has been willing to work hard and listen to the coach’s instructions. So far it’s been good and hopefully, we can continue with this run we have been on, especially at home we need maximum points,” added the former Ajax Cape Town player.

“We’re still not comfortable yet, we understand the situation we are in. So the boys are really putting in the hard work and focussing to make sure that we get maximum points at home.”

With the Chilli Boys in the same predicament as the Team of Choice, the game is bound to be a thriller as none will want to emerge from this game empty-handed and that would shove them further into relegation trouble. Graham knows they will have to work their socks off.

“Chippa are a team that’s close by (on the league table, the Chilli Boys are on 17 points, the same number that Maritzburg have), so a positive result will be good for the team.

“On any day, Chippa can give a world-class performance, they can play like a Barcelona team if they want to. We need to remain focussed and structured through the 90 minutes because you never know what Chippa can come up with on the day,” he said.

