Danny Jordaan appointed as advisor to new Caf president Patrice Motsepe

Khaya Ndubane

In a statement, Safa said the former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area, having served on Fifa’s marketing and television board as well as Caf’s marketing in the past.

Newly elected Confederation of African Football (Caf ) president, Patrice Motsepe has appointed Saf president, Danny Jordaan as Advisor in charge of Sport and Marketing to the Presidency.

ALSO READ: Motlanthe sees ‘no problem’ with Safa after Ntseki’s sacking

In their congratulatory statement, Safa said the “former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area, having served on Fifa’s marketing and television board as well as Caf’s marketing in the past”.

“Dr Jordaan, who was Caf Vice-President until last month’s Elective Congress in Morocco served in various departments during the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany and 2014 in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much needed value in Caf’s Marketing and Competitions departments,” read the Safa statement.

In other appointments, Jacques Anouma from Cote d’Ivoire was appointed Senior Special Advisor to the President.

Meanwhile, Somali Football Federtion President, Abdigani Said Arab has been co-opted to the Caf Executive Committee while Fouzi Lekjaa will continue as the chairman of the Caf Finance Committee.

Hany Abou Rida of Egypt and Nigeria’s Amaju Melvin Pinnick were appointed as members of the Caf Emergency Committee.

On Total Afcon 2021 Cameroon; the Caf executive committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organization of the draw will be done on June 25, 2021 and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament will take place from January 9 to 6February 6, 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.