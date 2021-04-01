Khama Billiat boost for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Wydad clash

Khaya Ndubane

The Zimbabwean forward has been out of action since the beginning of January after sustaining an injury during Chiefs’ game against Maritzburg United.

Kaizer Chiefs have received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic at FNB Stadium.

Billiat has started training and is pleased with the progress he is making in as far as his recovery goes.

The Zimbabwean International is happy to be back and is hoping that coach Gavin Hunt will give him a chance to play now that he is back in full fitness.

“I am back. Hopefully the coach will give me a chance. Thankfully I am training with the team. I just need to work on my fitness. As a player, it’s your mentality and how hard you work so you can contribute in team,” Billiat told the club’s website.

Billiat added that it was difficult for him to watch Chiefs play from the sidelines.

“It has been difficult,” reflected Billiat. “We are professional footballers and we always want to contribute by playing through hard and good times so you can grow as a person. I got injured against Maritzburg United and I never saw it coming. I have never been in a situation where I have had to miss so many games. It was difficult for me. I thought I would push myself harder and come back as soon as possible but I understand that everything happens for a reason. I thank God for the strength, and I feel better at the moment.”

The 30-year-old player is hopeful that he could get some game time on Saturday when Chiefs host Wydad.

“Wydad is a good team. We struggled to play against them in the first game in Burkina Faso. I have known them for a long time, and they are not an easy side to play against. They work hard and they have been at this level for some time and know how to play the game. Every new game is a chance and bring new possibilities. We need to work on our game and make sure we use the fact that we are at home to get a good result. I think we deserve it. We just have to work hard as a team an apply what the coaches want us to do,” concluded the Zimbabwean star.

