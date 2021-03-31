local soccer 31.3.2021 05:06 pm

Chiefs defender Frosler explains how he scored his ‘once in a blue moon’ goal

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

It ended up being one of the better goals that Kaizer Chiefs have scored this season, but Reeve Frosler was just ‘pushing his luck’ when he took the shot that beat SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams in a DStv Premiership match recently.

Frosler took a short from just outside the box, and it sailed right through to the back of the net and gave Amakhosi the lead in the first half. But they went on to allow Matsatsantsa a Pitori an equalising goal and the match at FNB Stadium on February 21 ended 1-1.

“That happens like once in a blue moon,” he said with a little laugh. “I never score often but I am happy to have scored that goal, and when I got that ball I was like ‘hey (let me give it a go)’ and it ended up at the back of the net. I didn’t expect it but I will take it, and hopefully I can get to score more goals,” said the 23-year-old Gqeberha born player.

Frosler also recently scooped the Man of the Match gong in the Soweto derby and says he will cherish the award forever.

“It was my first Man of the Match award for the club and it came in the Soweto derby. I will keep it for the rest of my career. It was nice to get that award.”

