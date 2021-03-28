Phakaaathi
Bafana Bafana | Local soccer | Phakaaathi
2 minute read
28 Mar 2021
6:07 pm

Afcon qualifier live blog: Sudan vs Bafana Bafana

With both teams still having a chance to qualifier for next year's tournament in Cameroon, this encounter promises to be a humdinger.

Percy Tau will lead Bafana Bafana in tonight's Afcon qualifier against Sudan (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) between Sudan and South Africa.

With both teams still having a chance to qualifier for next year’s tournament in Cameroon, this encounter promises to be a humdinger.

Sudan need a win to progress to the Afcon finals, while South Africa only need a draw in order to join the other teams who have qualified for the Afcon.

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Sudan: Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Innocent Maela, Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Luther Singh, Percy Tau

Subs: Itumeleng Khune, Sfiso Hlanti, Craig Martin, Thabiso Kutumela, Thibang Phete, Sipho Mbule, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Thabo Nodada, Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Lyle Foster

See below the live updates of the game:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.