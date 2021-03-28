Afcon qualifier live blog: Sudan vs Bafana Bafana

With both teams still having a chance to qualifier for next year's tournament in Cameroon, this encounter promises to be a humdinger.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) between Sudan and South Africa.

With both teams still having a chance to qualifier for next year’s tournament in Cameroon, this encounter promises to be a humdinger.

Sudan need a win to progress to the Afcon finals, while South Africa only need a draw in order to join the other teams who have qualified for the Afcon.

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Sudan: Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Innocent Maela, Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Luther Singh, Percy Tau

Subs: Itumeleng Khune, Sfiso Hlanti, Craig Martin, Thabiso Kutumela, Thibang Phete, Sipho Mbule, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Thabo Nodada, Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Lyle Foster

See below the live updates of the game:

75' Substitution ???????? ➡️ Vincent Pule

⬅️ Siyanda Xulu ➡️ Thabiso Kutumela

⬅️Themba Zwane#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

70' Still no breakthrough for South Africa as we enter the final 20 minutes of the game. Sudan ???????? 2️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

Bafana Bafana Substitutions: ➡️Ruzaigh Gamildien

⬅️Lebohang Maboe ➡️Sifiso Hlanti

⬅️Percy Tau ➡️Lyle Foster

⬅️Luther Singh#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

Second half underway. We have a mountain to climb but we remain hopeful. Sudan ???????? 2️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

Half-Time: Goals from Saifeldin Bakhit and Abdel Raman separate the two sides at the break. Sudan ???????? 2️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

30' Sudan double their lead! Sudan ???????? 2️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

20' Slow start in the first for South Africa. The team continues to search for an equalizer. Sudan ???????? 1️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

3' Early lead for Sudan! Sudan ???????? 1️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

We are underway at Al Hilal Stadium. It's a big one! A spot in the Cameroon AFCON finals is up for grabs. Sudan ???????? 0️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA ????????#AFCON2021Q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021

