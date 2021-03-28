Bafana Bafana starting line-up against Sudan announced

Khaya Ndubane

Ntseki has made four changes to the team that played to a 1-1 draw against Ghana in their last Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has made a couple of changes for tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Sudan at the Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman in Khartoum.

Ben Motshwari will start in the middle of the park in the place of the injured Andile Jali. Motshwari will play alongside his Orlando Pirates teammate Thabang Monare, who replaces Rivaldo Coetzee.

Sifiso Hlanti and Ruzaigh Gamildien have been relegated to the bench, with Lebogang Maboe and Luther Singh coming in for them.

Bafana, who are tied on 10 points with Group C leaders Ghana, need to avoid defeat tonight if they are to qualify for next year’s Afcon in Cameroon.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is expecting a tough encounter against Sudan this evening, but is confident that South Africa will qualify for the continental competition.

“So far so good. We travelled well from South Africa and we have been treated well up until now. We expect a tough match on Sunday being the last match of the group and the last match of the qualifiers. Every player, every country and every coach expects to do well in such matches,” said Ntseki.

Bafana starting XI:

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Sudan: Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Innocent Maela, Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Luther Singh, Percy Tau

Subs: Itumeleng Khune, Sfiso Hlanti, Craig Martin, Thabiso Kutumela, Thibang Phete, Sipho Mbule, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Thabo Nodada, Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Lyle Foster

