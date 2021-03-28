Ntseki confident Bafana Bafana will qualify for Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is expecting a tough encounter against Sudan this evening, but is confident that South Africa will qualify for the AFCON finals in Cameroon next year.

South Africa are set to meet Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman in Khartoum tonight at 6pm.

“So far so good. We travelled well from South Africa and we have been treated well up until now. We expect a tough match on Sunday being the last match of the group and the last match of the qualifiers. Every player, every country and every coach expects to do well in such matches,” said Ntseki.

“Either way, we can play to win or for a draw; we will make use of any option available to us as long as we go on and qualify for AFCON, that is the important thing,” he added.

With Ghana having already qualified for the Afcon, Bafana need to avoid defeat this evening in order to join them as the two qualifiers from Group C.

“I would like to thank all South Africans including the support from the Association and am asking them to continue supporting this team. I am confident that we will do the business. We are here to represent our country and we are here to play to qualify for AFCON. We respect Sudan but we should do the business and all we ask for is Fair Play,” concluded Ntseki.

