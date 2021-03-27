Winning is part of our DNA, says Sundowns star Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino says the Brazilians have the necessary squad to compete on all competitions this season.

Having won the MTN8 already this season, Sundowns are enduring another hectic schedule this season as they are playing in the CAF Champions League and are still in the running to defend the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup titles.

Sirino says the Brazilians have the squad to go all out to win all the trophies they are involved in.

“We have to take care of ourselves in the best way we can so that we can win all the titles that we are playing for. If you look at the team we have the necessary squad to do so. Mamelodi Sundowns is a great team and winning is part of our DNA, so we must go out and make sure that we bring in the trophies like we have been doing all these years,” Sirino told the Sundowns website.

Sirino has been an important member of Sundowns and the Uruguayan has played fifteen games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals for the quadruple chasing Brazilians.

“We are doing well, I am enjoying my football and we are getting the results. Everything is good because everyone realizes that we are on the right path, there is still a long way to go but if we continue in this way we will achieve our objectives,” commented Sirino.

