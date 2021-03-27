Kaizer Chiefs and long time sponsor part ways

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that their 19-year-old partnership with Hollard has come to an end.

Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung on Friday confirmed the end of partnership with the insurance company and thanked Hollard for their contributions towards the development of the Chiefs brand.

“Kaizer Chiefs and Hollard have a long and rich history that spans over a decade of synergistic collaboration which started with providing a trusted and people-centric insurance to our supporters,” said Motaung as quoted by the club’s website.

“Over time the partnership developed into a sleeve sponsorship and a cutting-edge entrepreneurial collaboration which saw us opening seven KC branded retail and insurance stores across the country in 2017.

“It has been a very interesting journey which has helped shape and evolve our Club, our retail approach and our thinking about insurance and delivering a one-stop-shop to our supporters that gives them peace of mind knowing that their family needs have been looked after when they are no longer there. We are glad that our supporters’ policies will remain intact even after the relationship has ended,” she added.

Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard said: “Over the years, we have certainly enabled more people to create and secure a better future. And we will continue to do so for all Kaizer Chiefs supporters who already hold Hollard co-branded insurance policies, despite our partnership coming to an end. We also want to reassure customers that while our co-branded stores have closed down, our call centre and Hollard branches remain open for any queries.”

“We are thrilled to have been a part of the Kaizer Chiefs family for all these years and the Amakhosi and their wonderful supporters have been a big part of our lives. As we part ways, we look back with fondness at our joint achievements and celebrate the contribution the joint venture has made to the financial security of so many families” added Brauer.

