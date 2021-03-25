local soccer 25.3.2021 05:26 pm

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Ghana announced

Khaya Ndubane
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana will be looking to beat Ghana and move a step closer to qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his starting lineup to face Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the FNB Stadium tonight.

Ronwen Williams will start in goals, with Itumeleng Khune his cover on the bench.

Thulani Hlatshwayo will once again lead the side and will partner Siyanda Xulu in centre defence, while Percy Tau will lead the attack upfront. Tau will be partnered by Swallows FC’s Ruzaigh Gamildien upfront.

If they manage to beat the Black Stars, Molefi Ntseki’s men will almost be assured of one of the two spots in Cameroon.

Speaking ahead of this game, Bafana star Percy Tau said the national team was aware of the permutation around this game.

“We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to Afcon. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result. We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game,” Tau told the Safa website.

“We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.”

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Ghana: Williams, Hlatshwayo, Xulu, Maela, Hlanti, Coetzee, Jali, Morena, Zwane, Tau, Gamildien

Subs: Khune,Lebusa,Phete,Martin,Pule,Nodada,Mbule,Motshwari,Monare,Foster,Singh,Maboe

