The driving force behind Mamelodi Sundowns’ success

Mamelodi Sundowns have proven to be an unshakable and immovable force this season across all competitions, going 25 games unbeaten and are on course to defend the league crown.

In the process, they will become the first to claim it in its new disguise of the DStv Premiership.

Phakaaathi takes a look at what has been the driving force behind Masandawana’s success so far this season:

Effective squad rotation

The coaches have used close to 40 players across all competitions this season, which essentially justifies the club’s insistence on having a large squad to tackle the influx of games coming from the Caf Champions League, the DStv Premiership and local cups. Players such as Mothobi Mvala and George Maluleka were welcomed with some doubt when they joined the club but every time they were given an opportunity, they managed to get the job done and impress at the same time. Mvala even got himself a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

New sheriffs in town

As it’s often said, ‘a new broom sweeps clean’, and this seems to be the case at Downs since the departure of Pitso Mosimane to join Al-Ahly, which presented an opportunity to Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela to lead the team. The culmination of Komphela’s leadership, Mokwena’s passion and Mngqithi’s attentiveness to finer details, has made the Brazilians to be the well-oiled machine that they have been this season. They got rid of deadwood and older players, creating a new core for the team with new players such as Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile, while exploiting the capabilities of star players Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

Like-for-like kind of players

While a few players like Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau are still undergoing the adaptation process, many of the new faces have hit the ground running and whenever they are called upon, they manage to maintain the high standard that Downs have become known for. When Ricardo Nascimento is not in action, Rushine De Reuck, Mosa Lebusa and whoever else is selected, does the job with so much ease as the players are almost of the same quality. Skipper Hlompho Kekana has not played much football this season but he has not been missed much with the likes of Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Maluleka and Lebohang Maboe doing well in his central midfield role.

Setting higher targets

The Brazilians’appetite for success is always wet. As it is, they have set out to go the whole DStv Premiership season unbeaten. Even though the coaches are shy to say it, conveniently hiding behind the age-old phrase, “we are focusing on the next game”, they are looking to set the precedent and write the history books as the first side to be invincible. Bafana Ba Style are eager to also become the maiden side to claim the championship four times in a row, adding to their record of being the only team to win the league three times on the spin on two separate occasions under the Premier Soccer League banner.

All-round stability

The team is quite balanced in all departments. They boast of a veteran, a youngster and a player in his prime in every position. This is the balance that some teams lack as they shun youngsters and give them cameo appearances in cup games if they are lucky. Masandawana coaches have found a way to strike a balance when they select their team as players like Sphelele Mkhulise, Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma have been blended with on-form players like Zwane and seasoned campaigners such as Erasmus. This has been the main ingredient that has made Sundowns the force that they are this season.

