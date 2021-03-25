Pirates coach Zinnbauer explains Lorch’s absence in Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"It was not possible for him to be named on the match-day squad for the Soweto derby," said the German coach.

Josef Zinnbauer is banking on the Fifa break to afford him some time to welcome back a number of the injured players back in the Orlando Pirates squad as the club looks to continue with their heavy schedule.

The Bucs coach is expecting the return of winger Thembinkosi Lorch and striker Terrence Dzukamanja after the international break, with some intriguing fixtures coming up for the Soweto giants.

Zinnbauer and his Bucs charges have a Caf Confederation Cup fixture waiting against Al-Ahly Benghazi straight after the international break away from home on 2 April, before taking on Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership five days later, followed by a return leg with Benghazi on 11 April and a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on 14 April.

“This is the information (Lorch returning after the Fifa break) I got that from him after speaking with him on Friday morning. It was not possible for him to be named on the match-day squad for the Soweto derby [against Kaizer Chiefs]. He was in pain and the risk was too high for him to play. And the medical team said [he will be able to play] after the Fifa break,” said the Bucs coach.

“I think he will be available and I hope he is not the only one [coming back from an injury] because we need to get more players back. I am hopeful we will get more players back after the break, and Terrence Dzukamanja as well. We have some players back, but they can’t play 90 minutes as yet. Now we have the break and we will come back stronger with more players.”

Zinnbauer has been having injury problems in his squad since the start of the season, especially from the key players which has forced him to make a number of tactical changes in the way the team line-ups, with players such as Deon Hotto and Fortune Makaringe playing as centre-forward sometimes, while midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has played as a right-back.

Zinnbauer will be eager to see his side come back stronger, especially after losing their previous match 1-0 to Chiefs in a league clash.

