I have a contract with Kaizer Chiefs and I have to respect it, says Nurkovic

Khaya Ndubane

The Serbian striker, was linked with a number of foreign clubs including Egyptian giants Al Ahly towards the end of last year, but chose to remain loyal to Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted that there was interest in his services.

ALSO READ: Chiefs star Nurkovic avails himself for Bafana

The Serbian striker, who joined Chiefs from Slovakian side Komarno in July 2019, was linked with a number of foreign clubs including Egyptian giants Al Ahly towards the end of last year, but chose to remain loyal to Amakhosi.

Nurkovic admits that it was tough to concentrate on his job during the speculation around his future at Chiefs.

“It was tough for me but I am happy that it’s all over. It’s behind us and it’s in the past,” said Nurkovic during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on SAFM.

“As I said, these were matters between my agent and the club, and when my agent called me, I just told him, ‘that’s your job, my job is to respect this contract with the club’,” he said.

“I have this contract [with Chiefs] and if something happens then it will, but I am here, and I am still here. And like I said, I have a contract with Kaizer Chiefs and I have to respect it in a professional way,” added Nurkovic.

When asked if there was a time when he thought he would leave Chiefs, Nurkovic said: “There wasn’t. Not at all.”

Nurkovic’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.