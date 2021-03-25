SA Under-23s camp all about fixing defence and blending in new players

Sibongiseni Gumbi

National Under 23 coach, David Notoane rues not having overseas based players for their camp in Durban this week as he looks to get his team in shape ahead of the Olympic Games which are set for Japan in July.

AmaGlug-Glug, as the team was previously affectionately knowns as, qualified for the games for the second time in a row after finishing second in the Caf Under 23 Africa Cup of Nations last year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, overseas based players could not make the trip to South Africa for the camp.

“We would have loved to have our overseas based players but that was hindered by Covid-19 regulations,” said Notoane.

Some of the players that would have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics had they been held last year have out grown the age limit. One of those is Durban Football Academy graduate, Thabo “Mayor of KwaMashu” Cele.

He is now 24, and has been in top form for his Portuguese second tier team, Cova Da Piedade but he now unfortunately doesn’t qualify for Notoane’s team unless he takes him as one of the three over-age players permitted each team at the Olympics.

This camp is probably the last chance Notoane will have to assess players before the competition starts and he explained what he wants to achieve.

“The aim of this camp is to bring the local group together and assess them, especially those who are new in the set-up like Ashley Du Preez of Stellenbosch FC.

“We further want to sort out our centre back position and make sure that when the time comes for selection, we are ready,” said Notoane.

U23 squad in camp in Durban

Goalkeepers: Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC); Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtics), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Defenders: Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa United FC), Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC), James Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates FC, Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtics FC), Malebogo Modise (Maritzburg United FC ), Given Msimango (TS Galaxy FC), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City FC), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

Midfielders: Athenkosi Dladla (University of Pretoria FC), Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC), Kamohelo Abel Mahlatsi (Moroka Swallows FC), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC), Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kgaogelo Sekota (Moroka Swallows FC)

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch FC), Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

