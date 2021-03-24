 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Kaizer Chiefs needed derby win to boost their confidence

local soccer 3 hours ago

A win in the Soweto derby is probably just what Kaizer Chiefs fans needed to start having something to say during football conversations.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
24 Mar 2021
05:34:44 PM
PREMIUM!
Kaizer Chiefs needed derby win to boost their confidence

Kaizer Chiefs took home the bragging rights after beating Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby this past weekend. (Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

It is actually good hearing the voices of the Glamour Boys supporters because they have been quiet for a very long time in the last few weeks thanks to their club’s dismal display. Being a Chiefs fan has been a torture, I’ve seen it in my circles of friends social media discussions because they had nothing to say, while Orlando Pirates fans have been bragging about their good run of form with the club competing across three competitions, the domestic league, the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup. But now thanks to that spectacular overhead kick goal by Samir...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Renewed sense of hope at Maritzburg, but Middendorp wants a more united front 24.3.2021
Young gun Foster hopes Bafana can pass Ghana exam 24.3.2021
Tough fixtures await Chiefs at the end of Fifa break 24.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.