Kaizer Chiefs needed derby win to boost their confidence

Kaizer Chiefs needed derby win to boost their confidencelocal soccer 3 hours ago
A win in the Soweto derby is probably just what Kaizer Chiefs fans needed to start having something to say during football conversations.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites
Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?
Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano
General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’
Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated