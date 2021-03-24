Kaizer Chiefs needed derby win to boost their confidence

It is actually good hearing the voices of the Glamour Boys supporters because they have been quiet for a very long time in the last few weeks thanks to their club’s dismal display. Being a Chiefs fan has been a torture, I’ve seen it in my circles of friends social media discussions because they had nothing to say, while Orlando Pirates fans have been bragging about their good run of form with the club competing across three competitions, the domestic league, the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup. But now thanks to that spectacular overhead kick goal by Samir...

Being a Chiefs fan has been a torture, I’ve seen it in my circles of friends social media discussions because they had nothing to say, while Orlando Pirates fans have been bragging about their good run of form with the club competing across three competitions, the domestic league, the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup.

But now thanks to that spectacular overhead kick goal by Samir Nurkovic at the FNB Stadium, at least Chiefs fans now get the last bragging rights of this season’s Soweto derby having lost three times already to the Buccaneers.

Going into this game, I honestly thought Chiefs had no chance against the Buccaneers. I think anyone would agree with me in saying that because there has been nothing convincing about Amakhosi’s play this season. And despite knowing that the derby is a totally different football game, I still stood by my words that Bucs will walk all over Gavin Hunt’s men.

Ok, I got it wrong and I acknowledge that, but again, maybe complacency played a bit of a part in Pirates losing this match.

But going forward, I think if there is one thing that any Chiefs fan will be hoping for coming out of the derby win is that the victory boosts the confidence of the players for the rest of the season.

Amakhosi still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League and they have to fight their way back into the top-eight on the log standings.

Looking at the Champions League, Chiefs are in third place in Group C standings with five points, level with Horoya after four rounds of games. They will have to pull up their socks in their bid to get to the quarter-finals of the tournament with games against top of the log side with 10 points Waydad AC and Horoya set to determine their fate in the competition.

