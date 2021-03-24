Renewed sense of hope at Maritzburg, but Middendorp wants a more united front

The past few results have brought some relief and hope in the Maritzburg United camp that the side will move away from the relegation zone in the DStv Premiership.

Not only are Maritzburg doing well and collecting important points, but the teams in the same predicament as them are doing the opposite.

ALSO READ: Chiefs star Nurkovic avails himself for Bafana

The Blue Hearts dragged themselves to a safer 14th place and four points above last placed Black Leopards with their impressive 2-0 win away at TS Galaxy.

The win, which was Maritzburg’s fourth of the season, comes after two big draws against Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs and another victory at Black Leopards.

After the Galaxy win, Middendorp praised how his players use their individual skills for the benefit of the team, which he believes will take them far.

“As a player who has abilities, skills, as a team it doesn’t mean anything, it’s nothing if the one parameter is not around – attitude, mentality, this combined – then you can play a good game, give good performances.

“And in the end you will get the points. And we have the skills, the skill-set is there, individually and as a team,” said the former Chiefs mentor.

It does however get a little steeper for the Team on Choice in their upcoming games with Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Baroka and Stellenbosch lined up in their next fives games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.