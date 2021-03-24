No rest for Pirates players during Fifa break

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“The target was to win the game and maybe get one or two extra days of resting. But now it is not possible. I am really upset. We can’t rest now, we have to work," said Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Following the Soweto derby loss to Kaizer Chiefs, Josef Zinnbauer has decided against giving his players a rest during the Fifa break, stating that there is still a lot his players need to work on.

The Buccaneers saw their 10 games unbeaten run come to a stop thanks to a sterling overhead-kick by Amakhosi’s goal-poacher Samir Nurkovic in the DStv Premiership played at the FNB Stadium last Sunday.

The German born coach’s statement shows he was really keen on getting a win against Chiefs, especially having beaten their Soweto neighbours three times already this season.

Another huge factor that probably triggered Zinnbauer’s feelings was dropping points in the race for the league title. The Buccaneers missed an opportunity to take their points tally to 38 and they could have only been two points adrift from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

At the moment, Bucs are in fourth place on the log standings with 35 points after 21 matches. And now with only nine more league games to go for Zinnbauer’s charges, they will have to ensure that they collect maximum points to stand a good chance to win the championship.

However, the likes of Golden Arrows and SuperSport United who are in second place and third place respectively have also shown good signs of being title contenders.

Pirates’ next two league games will see them lock horns with Maritzburg United on 7 April, followed by a tricky clash with Swallows FC.

But before then, they will put their focus on the Caf Confederation Cup with a first leg meeting against Libya’s Al-Ahly Benghazi coming on 2 April away from home.

