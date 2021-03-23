Bafana eye victory against Ghana in crucial Afcon qualifier

Khaya Ndubane

If they win against Ghana on Thursday, Bafana Bafana are almost assured of one of the two spots in Cameroon.

Percy Tau is confident that Bafana Bafana can beat Ghana and move a step closer to qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

ALSO READ: Bafana can cope without absent overseas-based stars, says Williams

Second-placed South Africa, who tied on nine points with Group C leaders Ghana, take on the Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Thursday, with the winner of this match almost assured of one of the two spots in Cameroon.

“We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to Afcon. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result. We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game,” Tau told the Safa website.

“We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.”

The Bright and Hove Albion forward further revealed are focused but relaxed ahead Thursday’s game.

“We have been in these situations so many times and our main focus is just go there, do well and qualify for Afcon,” commented Tau.

Tau said he was not under any pressure to carry the hopes of the nation on his shoulders.

“No, no, I believe whatever we intend to achieve, we must do it as a collective. When I am given the responsibility, I share it with my teammates, we all share responsibilities to try and help the team to qualify. We share the pressure as a team but as I said, the ultimate prize is qualification,” he emphasised.

The game against Ghana is set to be played at the FNB Stadium. Kick off is 6pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.