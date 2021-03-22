Swallows coach points fingers at Hlanti and Ngcobo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC coach, Brandon Truter stopped short of openly blaming his Bafana Bafana defender, Sifiso Hlanti and the highly-rated Njabulo Ngcobo for their disastrous outing away at Chippa United on Saturday.

The Dube Birds had taken an early lead only for then flounder later on and allow the Chilli Boys a way back, and the DStv Premiership match ended in a 2-2 draw.

This left a sour taste on Truter, and he pointed out the mistakes that cost them the three points.

Ngcobo caused the penalty from which Chippa scored the first goal through Anthony Laffor, and Hlanti couldn’t a simple ball, allowing Augustine Kwem to pounce on the rebound ball and slot it into the net.

“The attack delivered today but the defence is something to work on. It looks like we are soft,” said Truter after the game.

“Individual mistakes from an international player and a centre back as well. Overconfidence maybe? Njabulo is still a young boy and I am sure he will learn from it. Sifiso, an international… maybe he wanted to have more time but it’s in the box, don’t take chances there. We got punished.”

Truter also admitted that Ruzaigh Gamildien’s red card was just punishment for his dissent. The Soweto giant’s striker was sent off in the 64th minute.

“I’m not going to argue with the referee’s decision. He shouldn’t have reacted that way. But yeah, it’s a game of emotions and he lost it, we had just conceded a goal and emotions were high.

“It’s a deserved red card, he is not supposed to have reacted that way. Now the next two games will be tough without him, he’s our main source of goals and he had scored today.

“But we will work around it and see how we can get things going,” said the 44-year-old mentor.

