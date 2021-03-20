Cavin Johnson doesn’t miss local football

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"Football is football in every part of the world," said Johnson, who is an assistant coach at Al Ahly.

Former Platinum Stars, AmaZulu and Black Leopards head coach Cavin Johnson says there is very little that he misses about South Africa apart from his family.

Johnsons in now based in Egypt, where he is Pitso Mosimane’s assistant at Al Ahly, and back in South Africacountry for a little break.

“What I miss most… not much. Football is football in every part of the world. Yes, when you are away you miss the little things like the local language, the culture, but you don’t have time to dwell on those because you have a lot of work to do,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

He said their job of guiding Africa’s biggest club side takes most of their time and they hardly get free time.

“We have to make sure that the team is always up there and is the best. We don’t get time laze around at all.”

He is still enjoying learning under Mosimane’s wing and says he hasn’t really thought about branching out on his own again as yet.

“That’s nowhere near my thoughts for now, my thoughts are always on being involved to help and make the best of the opportunity we have of coaching the biggest team in Africa,” Johnson, known for helping to produce young talent like Steven Pienaar.