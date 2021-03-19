Can Gavin Hunt avoid a fourth derby defeat with Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs are going through the roughest of patches, arguably since the club’s inception. Not only are they facing the probability of finishing an embarrassing seventh season in a row without a trophy, but it has been made worse by three consecutive defeats to traditional rivals Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Pirates supporters never trusted me – Zinnbauer

And now they could suffer another blow to their already deflated ego if they lose again on Sunday when they meet Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium.

Bucs have held a stronghold over Amakhosi all season, scoring seven goals and conceding only one in the process.

This is something the supporters, who are already going through a tough time as they’ve become the laughing stock in local football circles, cannot stomach.

Hunt admitted he iss also disappointed that he hasn’t won a derby since taking over at the Naturena side.

“We’re all disappointed. Internally as the football club, the players, the staff, everyone is disappointed. We obviously want to do better,” Hunt said on Thursday.

“(But) We’ve got to be realistic about these things. Nobody is more disappointed than me. I don’t think I’ve lost to Pirates three times (in a row) in my life, so it’s disappointing but we’ve got to look forward and work on these mistakes and just do better,” added Hunt.

With Pirates buzzing and coming off a good and morale boosting win against Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, Hunt knows it will be another tough ask for his side on Sunday.

Chiefs huffed and puffed to a goalless draw against Petro de Luanda in their Caf Champions League match on Tuesday, and without the suspended Lebogang Manyama will be even more weakened.

“They’ve (Pirates) invested heavily into the squad and it has made them stronger that is for sure.”

“They have got a lot of options in their team and if you look across their squad, it is a very good squad of players and have done well.

“It will be a tough game for us, and we understand it. But we have to just face up,” he said.