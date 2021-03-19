Chippa United boss Mpengesi cries foul over Luc Eymael’s ban

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“I felt humiliated by South Africa,” said Mpengesi while reflecting on the country’s reaction after he announced the appointment of Luc Eymael.

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has revealed that the Luc Eymael saga almost cost the club its sponsors.

The Chilli Boys announced Eymael as their new coach in December, but the Belgian’s appointment was met by harsh criticism from the SA football fraternity including the SA Football Association who questioned Mpengesi’s decision after Eymael’s racist remarks at his previous club in Tanzania.

Safa then issued a letter stating they would not allow Eymael to coach in the country after the 61-year-old was deemed to have racist tendencies.

Safa’s decision saw the Chilli Boys withdrew the appointment of the former Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach and apologised to the nation for their decision.

Chippa then reappointed Dan Malesela as the new coach.

“I feel so bad the way South Africa humiliated me. There are those few who defended our decision but most didn’t,” Mpengesi told SAFM.

“We were sober when we made the decision knowing this man has never been charged, there was no trial, but there were allegations,” Mpengesi continued.

“The people who disappointed me were Safa because immediately when we announced, the minute we announced Luc Eymael, Safa immediately put out a statement.”

Mpengesi says Safa’s decision to issue the statement almost cost the club sponsors.

“It has really affected our brand. We were rebuked by the provincial government, we were seen as those people who work with racists. I was also called a racist people and forgot that I am Black. We had so many calls from sponsors threating to pull their financial support from Chippa United.

“We now see a statement from Safa apologising to this man but they have not done that to us. This man is now being cleared to coach in South Africa again. I feel Safa was personal towards me for reason that I don’t know. We are consulting legally and approached Fifa to clarify Safa’s stand on the matter.”

