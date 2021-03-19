Mpontshane to start for Pirates in Soweto Derby against Chiefs?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mpontshane is set to be in the starting line-up against Amakhosi having played in the last two games.

Richard Ofori’s injury is not that much of a big concern for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer ahead of the Soweto Derby.

ALSO READ: Pirates supporters never trusted me – Zinnbauer

The German mentor believes he has two top shot-stoppers in Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane at the moment.

Ofori was forced out of the Bucs games against ES Setif in the Caf Confederation Cup and was replaced by Mpontshane. The Ghanaian international only lasted for 15 minutes in the match after suffering from what looked like a muscle problem.

Zinnbauer says he is not certain when the Bucs number one will return into action, meaning he might miss the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

“We have three top keepers, we trust all of them. This was the reason we played Mpontshane yesterday (Wednesday against Enyimba), he didn’t have much game time last season. Wayne Sandilands had much game time (last season), so Mpontshane needs some game time. Now we are not 100 percent sure when Ofori will be back, we have to see the next step. We don’t have three keepers now, we have two,” Zinnbauer revealed.

“The youngster is behind (Ayanda Sithole), he is not ready, he needs a little bit more time, but it’s normal. He has the quality, but the three keepers are close to the same level. We are happy about this and we’ve seen Mpontshane giving some good performance. I know what I have on Wayne, he is one of the best keepers in this league, and I know what he can do. He is a top guy and understands the situation (not playing). We improve and plan together in the goalkeeping department.”

As it looks at the moment, Mpontshane is set to be in the starting line-up against Amakhosi having played in the last two games. But Pirates will surely miss the services of Ofori should the shot-stopper not manage to get back to full fitness back in time for the Chiefs clash.

Ofori has played 22 games in all competitions for Pirates this season while conceding 12 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.