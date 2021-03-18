Cavin Johnson learning a lot as Pitso Mosimane’s right hand man at Al Ahly

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Johnson said he’s learning a lot being Mosimane’s assistant and that they complement each other well.

“My feeling? Yeah it’s been a fantastic experience working for the biggest club in Africa.” That’s how Al Ahly assistant coach, Cavin Johnson has described his stay at the club so far.

Johnson, with his head coach at Ahly Pitso Mosimane and other technical team members, are back in South Africa for a few days’ break.

“And being next to Pitso Mosimane, I’m learning a lot. I’ve learnt a lot, but at the same time being there winning a treble has been a fantastic experience.

“I am learning a lot about Africa because being with Mosimane who is one of the most experienced coaches on the continent, we travel a lot to competitions like the Champions League.

“Working with the calibre of players that we have is an experience every coach wants to have. I am grateful for having that opportunity,” he said.

Asked if he wa surprised that Mosimane didn’t poach one of his assistants at former club Mamelodi Sundowns Johnson said: “Surprised is a small word to use to describe how I felt, honoured is more suitable to use.

“He knew what type of person I am, and I knew what type of person he is because we had been at different ends when he coached Sundowns and I was at other teams.

“We always gave each other good competition and maybe it’s because of those games we played against each other that made him decide to go with me.

“Many people see Pitso as an imposing person but it is because he is a winner, that’s who he is. Now that we are on the same side, he pushes me and I push him to make sure we get the best output for the team.

“For Pitso it’s not about him. He always preaches that it’s not about him but the team. It’s never about Pitso Mosimane, and that is one of the good qualities about him.”

