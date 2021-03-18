Malesela and I have learned our lesson, says Chippa boss Mpengesi

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“This is a time for me to grow up now,” said the trigger happy chairman of the Port Elizabeth side.

Chippa United chairman admits firing coach Dan Malesela in the previous stint was a mistake.

Mpengesi is known for firing and hiring coach in a blink of an eye which has led to him being as the ‘trigger happy’ chairman for pulling the eject handle on the coach’s seat whenever results are not forthcoming.

Of the many coaches who have been hired and fired Mpengesi on more than one occasion is Malesela. Mpengesi claims that he and Malesela have a good relationship and at times have fallen out due to not agreeing on the management of the team.

In the same vein the businessman said he and the coach had grown from their past mistakes. The two speak highly of each other despite the tag of war they have had over the seasons about the correct management style of the club.

“I think we have both learned our lesson and we have realised that our relationship was made in heaven,” Mpengesi told SAFM.

“We thought at some point that there could be another person (coach) but if you look at what he has achieved in this club and the other coach has achieved what he has achieved. He is a coach who has hammered the big clubs more than any other coach.

“But at some point he thought we can do without him, he thought he could do without us but there was a very honest conversation that we had now when he was returning where he told me he enjoyed his time at Chippa more than other clubs and I also told him I tried to prove him wrong but there is no coach who has had the successes he has had or supported and loved by our fans more than him.”

“It’s time now to grow up. Whenever there are problems we sit down and advice each other. We are rotating and we are not moving forward at Chippa United,” concluded Mpengesi.

United have managed to secure a semifinal spot in the Nedbank Cup final under the mentorship of Malesela and will face the winner between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for a place in the final.

