Chiefs are not an easy team to beat, Sekhukhune coach Makhubedu admits

“They are a very strong team, we watched their games against Richards Bay and JDR Stars, they are finitely not an easy team to beat," said Makhubedu.

It was one of those games where Sekhukhune United coach, McDonald Makhubedu had resigned himself to throwing away an important two points as his team just unable to crack the Bizana Pondo Chiefs defence on Wednesday afternoon.

A late strike by defender, McClive Photo was however enough to save the day for Babina Noko with the 90th minute goal handing them the three points.

A draw would have seen the Limpopo promotion hopefuls fall two points behind Richards Bay who already have an added advantage of a game in hand. But with the win, the two sides are tied at the top on 31 points, but Babina Noko are top because of a better goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Makhubedu said he had lost hope of winning the fixture.

“They have a number of experienced players including (Sandile) Zuke, (Siphamandla) Majola, Tsepang (Moreno), (Nkosingiphile) Ngema and their goalkeeper (Mbongeni Mzimela) who is very influential.

“I think they made it tough but we could have wrapped it up in the first half. No disrespect to them but I think we could have scored three goals in the first half and more in the second,” said Makhubedu.

“With this performance, I would have taken a draw which would have been a bitter pill to swallow.

“After 70 minutes I just thought that we were never going to score even if the game went on for three days,” he added.

There will be little recovery time for the Polokwane side as they are back in action on Saturday away at Steenberg United.

