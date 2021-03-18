SuperSport ready to resume hunt after sharpening knives

Ntokozo Gumede

United are currently sitting fourth on the log and are trailing crosstown rivals and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five points, having played three games more than Masandawana.

If SuperSport are to fulfil their ambition of participating in the Caf competitions where their best feat was reaching the final of the Confederation Cup in 2017, losing to TP Mazembe – they will need to put in a good shift in their last 10 DStv Premiership matches.

At the start of the season, United looked like serious title contenders but they have since stumbled on some hurdles including defeats against AmaZulu and Bloemfontein Celtic paired with a string of draws.

The capital city-based side would need to finish in the two to secure a place in the Champions League, or finish third and book a spot in next season’s Confederation Cup.

Now, after enjoying some time off, Matsatsantsa head coach Kaitano Tembo has said his team has recuperated and are ready to begin the final lap of the season as they travel to the Mother City to take on Stellenbosch FC on Friday.

“We gave the guys a little bit of time off because we never really had an opportunity to do that. We had about two weeks to prepare for our next match so now the players are looking a bit more energetic and looking a lot sharper. There is a lot of energy that we lacked in our last games,” said Tembo.

“Hopefully we will be ready to plan an improved Stellenbosch team that has been doing well in their past three games,” he added.

Stellies, meanwhile, have been blowing hot and cold in their last five games, and they missed an opportunity to win a point against defending champions, Sundowns, who beat them 2-1 courtesy of a Peter Shalulile last minute header last time out.

“We know that there is only one thing that we need to match when you are playing a team like Stellenbosch. They are a very hard working team, Dean van Rooyen, Lelethu Skelem and Ashley Du Preez, they are very speedy players who have got a very good work ethic,” Tembo said.

He added: “We are ready and we are in a good space now even though we have a few injuries now, I think we have got the squad to go out there and do the business against Stellenbosch.”

