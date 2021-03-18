Dolly blow for Bafana ahead of Afcon qualifiers

Khaya Ndubane

Bafana are scheduled to play Ghana at FNB Stadium on 25 March before travelling to Sudan to face the Falcons of Jediane three days later.

Bafana Bafana could be without star player Keagan Dolly when they face Ghana and Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

This comes after French football league (LFP) announced on Wednesday that its clubs have opted not release players for internationals outside certain European countries in the upcoming Fifa break.

“In the absence of an exemption from quarantine for foreign international players made available to their national team… clubs will not make foreign players called up for matches outside the EU/EEA zone available to their national teams during the next international period in March,” said LFP in a statement statement.

This means that players from African countries, like Dolly, who plays for Montpellier, will not be allowed to travel to play international matches.

Molefi Ntseki’s team is currently second in Group C, level on points with Ghana but behind on goal difference, with four games played so far.

The Bafana squad:



Goalkeepers: Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC) Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United FC) Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses, Portugal), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns), Craig Martin (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United), Andile Jali (Sundowns), Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Dean Furman(Carlisle United FC, England), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates), Bongani Zungu (Rangers FC, Scotland), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC, France), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United), Andile Jali (Sundowns), Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Dean Furman (Carlisle United FC, England)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Sundowns FC), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC), Lyle Foster (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal)

