Last-gasp Mabasa seals victory for Pirates

The Pirates striker makes amends for missing a penalty by heading in the winner to give Orlando Pirates a much-needed three points against Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Tshegofatso Mabasa redeemed himself after missing a penalty, heading in a last minute winner to hand Orlando Pirates a 2-1 victory over Enyimba in their Caf Confederation Cup Group A clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mabasa failed to convert from the spot after coming on as a second half substitute, wasting the chance after Deon Hotto’s early goal had been cancelled out by a penalty from Enyimba’s captain Augustine Oladapo before half-time.

The Buccaneers have now collected four points from their last two games, having gained a point in their goalless draw against ES Setif in their opening game of the group phase.

Enyimba remain on three points, having won against Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya in their first match.

The home side got straight down to business at Orlando Stadium, as they threatened the visitors with a high ball inside the box, but Hotto couldn’t reach the ball.

At the other end, Enyimba were given a free kick just outside the area, but skipper Oladapo failed to hit the target in the 21st minute.

Six minutes later, the Buccaneers took the lead after Linda Mntambo set-up Hotto inside the box and the Namibian was able to find the back of the net with a back-heel to put Pirates in the driving seat.

The Nigerians almost got an equaliser in the 32nd minute, but Siyabonga Mpontshane was able to deny Emmaniel Anayo.

Towards half time, Obi Samson put his shot over the bar from close range, but Enyimba weren’t done putting Pirates under pressure and they were awarded a penalty after Mpontshane was judged to have fouled Anayo inside the box.

Captain Oladapo stood up and took the spot kick to equalise for the Nigerians, making it 1-1 going into half-time.

The Soweto based club came close to getting their second goal of the match through Vincent Pule 10 minutes into the second half, but Enyimba keeper John Noble pulled out a good save at full stretch.

Things looked good for the Buccaneers in the 76th minute when substitute Gabadinho Mhango won a penalty after being fouled inside inside the box.

However, Mabasa failed to take advantage from the spot with his shot going over the bar.

With the tie looking like it would end up in another draw for the hosts, Mabasa was able to give the Buccaneers the important goal through a header in the 90th minute to seal the victory and maximum points on the night.

