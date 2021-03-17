Konco confirms his retrenchment at Celtic, denies AmaZulu link

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Axed Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has confirmed that he was retrenched, saying that he doesn’t habour any ill feelings about his sudden retrenchment.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive, Khumbulani Konco could not be drawn to say the retrenchments process which just a week was a witch hunt set up to get rid of him.

ALSO READ: Konco fired by Celtic, set to join AmaZulu

Konco left Phunya Sele-Sele on Tuesday this week, and has confirmed he was retrenched and that he doesn’t habour any ill feelings about his sudden retrenchment.

“When I planned this (media conference), I thought I’d speak from the heart. But then I realized if I do that I might get emotional and end up saying things that I don’t want to say,” Konco said in a media conference with the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“I have them prepare a press statement… it is with great regret to announce my sad departure from Bloemfontein Celtic. It is due to the respect and companionship with the media.

“I felt it fit to tell all of you in the football fraternity that March 16 was my last day at Celtic. I have enjoyed a good relationship with everyone I worked with at the club,” added Konco.

“The club started a process of retrenchments on Monday, March 8, 2021. We received the letters noticing us of such and it was eight of us. The letter stated that on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the process of consultation will begin.

“And on March 15, 2021 the retrenchments will begin. The process lead to only me being retrenched and that’s why I’ve gathered you here today so we can deal with the aftermath smoothly,” he explained.

When asked if he would consider legal action against the retrenchment, Konco said he had accepted it and would rather move on. He did however said he hoped that club chairman, Max Tshabalala would keep to his promise in terms of the package they agreed upon.

He also thanked the club’s supporters for their continued loyalty to the team even when times are tough.

“One thing that the Celtic supporters have taught me is loyalty and passion. They epitomize what loyalty means and what passion is in the game.

“On an odd day, especially when the result is not favourable to them, they will turn against you. But the next day they will gather and decide that ‘let’s support majita bafethu’, which means let’s support the team and we will deal with the rest later.”

He said he had only read in newspapers about a possible move to AmaZulu and he has not had contact with any club yet. He promised to call another media conference to announce if he were to move anywhere.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.