Players to watch – Pirates v Enyimba 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Can Ben Motshwari take control of the midifeld for Pirates? Or will Enyimba stiker Victor Mbaoma prove decisive?

Orlando Pirates’ Caf Confederation Cup Group A match against Enyimba is probably one of the most important clashes for the Buccaneers so far in the competition, especially given that they are playing at home, at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

It has been said and proven before that getting maximum points at home is vital for any side that wants to do well in this tournament, but it surely isn’t as easy one might think, especially when coming up against a top side like Enyimba, who have a rich history in this competition.

But, Bucs are also a formidable side and they have proven that they have what it takes to go far in this tournament with their gutsy display in that goalless draw against ES Setif in their first game of the group stages.

This is the type of a game that will surely be tactical, but it can also be a game where one player could be decisive in their team’s triumph. We take a look at two players from each team that are likely to play a huge part and influence the game.

The Hosts

Deon Hotto

The Namibian has done pretty well for the Buccaneers while playing as a makeshift striker. He has been described as the best player in the squad by head coach Josef Zinnbauer. He gets the goals and has a couple of assists in his name too.

Ben Motshwari

Motshwari has proved himself to be a key figure in the Bucs squad, handling things in midfield. The 29-year old’s aggressiveness will help him to go into duels with the West Africans, who tend to be strong physically.

The Visitors

Augustine Oladapo

The skipper of the team, who always wants to take total control of the midfield. He also has a knack for goals having scored in the last game as early as the 10th minute. Oladapo is very strong and he is able to read the game very well.

Victor Mbaoma

Mbaoma is Enyimba’s trustee to get the goals upfront with the striker, having scored three times in the competition already. He scored the all-important goal in their match against Al-Ahly Benghazi to see his club walk away with a victory. The Bucs back four will have to keep a very close eye on him.

