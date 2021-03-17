We wanted to hold the umbrella for while, says Royal AM coach Mogale

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A draw against Cosmos denied Royal a chance at leaping to the top of the standings even if for a few hours.

Royal AM coach, Floyd Mogale was left with a bit of a sour feeling after his team were held to a goalless draw by Jomo Cosmos in a GladAfrica Championship match on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal are third but on same number of points with Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay above them.

“It was a tough game, a toe-to-toe kind of game. They could have won, we could have won,” said Mogale of their match against Ezenkosi at Chatsworth Stadium.

“I think it was a true championship match… I am disappointed with my strike force, we should have at least scored a goal and wrapped it up.

“We could have had the three points. But a point against Jomo Cosmos… you have to give them respect they are a good side,” he said.

Mogale admitted that now that the league is on its business end, it is getting tougher as every team has something they are fighting for.

“It’s tough, but we are going to go at it one game at a time. We were hoping for three points today because they would have taken us to the top, we wanted to taste how it feels to be there.

“We wanted to hold the umbrella for while. But I am hoping that someone up there is holding the umbrella for us,” said Mogale.

Championship action meanwhile continues on Wednesday with seven fixtures to take place.

Log leaders Babina Noko are home to Bizana Pondo Chiefs who have found some rhythm of late while the Natal Rich Boys are also home to Pretoria Callies.

Fixtures

FS Stars v CT All Stars; CT Spurs v JDR Stars; Polokwane City v Uthongathi; Richards Bay v Pretoria Callies; Sekhukhune v Chiefs; TS Sporting v Steenberg United

