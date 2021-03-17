Pirates looking to home comforts against Enyimba 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have another huge test to continue with their unbeaten run when they go up against Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, but head coach Josef Zinnbauer says they are used to being under pressure to get results, especially when playing at home.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match in nine fixtures in all competitions, heading into their clash with the Nigerian giants in their second Group A game at Orlando Stadium.

“I think it’s a normal target (to win) for a player when it’s a home game. We can measure ourselves against other big teams and other big players. There is always pressure in football and we need pressure to get good results,” said the Bucs mentor.

Zinnbauer should certainly feel more at ease to be playing at home than on the road. In their previous game against Algeria’s ES Setif, Zinnbauer felt that hot weather conditions and unplayable pitch made things difficult for his side as they played to a goalless draw on neutral territory in Ghana.

“Countries are not the same. In South Africa you have different referees, different fields, and different grasses. It’s different ( in other countries) because sometimes you can’t play the system that you want. But this is a good experience that we are having. The focus for us as coaches and players is the tournament. We are happy that we can play in these difficult times of the coronavirus. It’s good that we are able to play football. Our thinking should not be about ‘ooh, it’s that field or the other field.’ The focus should be the tournament. We as Orlando Pirates should fight, we are in the group stages and it’s important for us.”

While Bucs registered a draw in their first group stage game, Enyimba opened their group campaign with a 2-1 victory against Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya.

