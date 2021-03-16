’22-year old’ JDR goalkeeper causes stare on social media with his age

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“We can confirm the signing of Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Souke Dandjinou who has joined the club following a successful assessment,” read a statement from JDR Stars.

Following the announcement of 22-year old Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Souke Dandjinou by GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars, many on social media started questioning his age.

ALSO READ: Injury woes for Pirates ahead of Enyimba clash

The shot-stopper was signed from Benin-based outfit Esae FC.

“Dandjinou is a Hammer boy,” wrote JDR Stars on their social media platforms.

“We can confirm the signing of Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Souke Dandjinou who has joined the club following a successful assessment.”

“The 22-year-old played for Esae FC in the Benin Premier League and has the experience of playing in the CAF Confederations Cup.”

“Dandjinou is currently in the Benin national team. He made his debut against Bizana Pondo Chiefs.”

Dandjinou is a Hammer boy We can confirm the signing of Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Souke Dandjinou who has joined the club following a successful assessment. The 22-year-old played in the Benin Premier League and has the experience CAF Experience.#PianoBoyz pic.twitter.com/4bXKGApb2H — JDR Stars Football Club (@jdrstarz) March 15, 2021

But, many fans on social media started asking if the Benin goalkeeper was using his real age and claiming he looks way older than his age.

“Welcome. But he must tell us his real age,” user by the name of Vorster Foster commented on the club’s official Facebook page.

“Lol, are you serious? Is this guy really 22? He looks like 32 though,” wrote Nyeleti Stra Mathebula. “22 years this man? Soccer age though…ai ai,” said Molope Frans.

However, there were others who went on to defend the goal-minder.

“Mthandeni Ndlovu here we go again. Because he’s an African, let’s all doubt his age?” Emmanuel L Raphalani wrote.“Do not judge a book by its cover, let the guy enjoy, he’s 22 years,” said Bee TI.

Age cheating has been a long time problem not only in South African football, but in Africa in general with a number of players having been accused of being age cheats before.

Former Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi and former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma have also been accused of age cheating before.

Meanwhile, Dandjinou will be hoping to help JDR in their quest for promotion to the DStv Premiership. They are currently sitting in position four on the standings with 25 points after 17 games. Only three points separate with log leaders Sekhukhune United, who are on 28 from the same number of games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.