Struggling Chiefs seek boost ahead of Soweto Derby

A victory in Angola would not only boost Amakhosi's chances of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, it would also give them a fillip heading into the derby.

Kaizer Chiefs will seek more continental solace today as they take on Petro Luanda in Angola, looking to secure a first away win of their Group C campaign.

Amakhosi were hammered 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca in their last group match on the road, though that was played on neutral territory in Burkina Faso.

Gavin Hunt’s side did bounce back to defeat Petro 2-0 at home, with Erick Mathoho and Happy Mashiane getting the goals, but their domestic campaign continues to stall –Amakhosi needed a last-gasp Lebo Manyama strike to hold Maritzburg United to a 1-1 draw in their last DStv Premiership match.

That result meant Chiefs have now gone seven games in all domestic competitions without a victory since beating TTM on 19 January, not exactly the best way to head into Sunday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs’ record against the Buccaneers this season has been depressing for the gold and black half of Soweto, with the Buccaneers thumping Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the MTN8 semifinals, before also beating Hunt’s side 2-1 in the first round of the league.

The Amakhosi head coach has been blunted by a transfer ban that has prevented him from signing any players this season, but that has hardly been enough of an excuse for the dismal form his side have shown this campaign.

At least the Champions League has provided some light relief, with the exception of the thumping in Ouagadougou, and Chiefs arrived in Luanda on Sunday, Angola being one of the countries on the continent happy to allow South African teams across their borders, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amakhosi have taken an 18-man squad to Angola, with Itumeleng Khune still out on compassionate leave.

Daniel Akpeyi is likely to continue between the poles, while Samir Nurkovic is back after missing the 2-0 home win.

