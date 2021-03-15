Injury woes for Pirates ahead of Enyimba clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Coach Josef Zinnbauer is racing against time to get his players fit for their clash against Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup Group A tie at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

There appears to be no end in sight to the injury woes currently being experienced by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The latest injury concern for the coach is that of goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who became Bucs latest causality in their opening match of the group phase against ES Setif away from home last week Wednesday.

Ofori was stretchered off in as early as the 15th minute of the tie, and he was subsequently replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane in a game that ended in a goalless stalemate.

Zinnbauer has been welcoming back players from the injury list like Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sam, Thembinkosi Lorch to mention a few, but some end up going back to the list.

“I don’t have 100 percent information but it’s a muscle problem (Ofori’s injury). I think it was bad, but we will get more information in the next few days, but it does not look good,” the Bucs mentor revealed.

“We have injured players and we get some players back, you saw Tshegofatso Mabasa came in, but we don’t have muscle problems, we have broken legs and swollen ankles. The ankles are a problem at the moment. We have a lot of players who have broken toes. It’s not a muscle problem or an intensity problem or even a conditioning problem. The problem is always in the duel.”

Zinnbauer will be hoping his number one shot-stopper gets back in time for the clash against the Nigerian outfit, who are on top of the mini Group A table.

Enyimba begun their group stages campaign with a positive note after beating Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya. The Nigerians claimed a 2-1 victory over the Libyan side at home.

For the Buccaneers, it will be crucial for them to ensure that they get maximum points, especially since they are playing at home and to give them a chance to top the group.

