Shalulile stuns Stellies with late Sundowns winner

Ntokozo Gumede

The Namibian bags another crucial goal as Sundowns come from behind to win in the Cape.

Peter Shalulile continued his incredible season so far with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, striking in stoppage time as Sundowns came from behind to beat Stellenbosch 2–1 in a DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium.

For a moment it seemed as though Stellenbosch FC were on course to end Mamelodi Sundowns unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership of 17 games, 24 in all competitions, as they took the lead in the 33rd minute and went into the interval in high spirits, but Sundowns came back and after Gaston Sirino levelled, Shalulile headed in to send Sundowns four points clear at the top.

Stellenbosch shocked the reigning champions as they took a 33rd minute lead, Stanley Dimgba netting his sixth goal of the season.

After what must have been a tough half time team talks from Downs coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, Sundowns came out looking a different side and they eventually found the equaliser after countless attempts at Sage Stephens’ goal.

Gaston Sirino was the goal scorer but all credit has to go to Shalulile, who did well to fend off his markers and create space for himself to shoot, but instead took the option to lay it on to Sirino, who netted his third of the season.

Masandawana then brought in Kermit Erasmus on the place of Sirino but the pacey Erasmus had an unlucky day in the office as he sprained his ankle in a chase for the ball, forcing his coaches to withdraw him just after 10 minutes.

That forced substitution saw the reintroduction of Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso, who returned to action after nursing various injuries for over a year. On the opposite bench, Steve Barker’s hand was also forced into making a substitution as right-back Sibusiso Mthethwa pulled his hamstring. Fuad Johnson was the one called on to replace the industrious Mthethwa.

in the end, it was Shalulile who made sure that Masandawana return to the capital city with all three points in the bag, scoring a header in stoppage time, paired by his laborious aerobic celebration as jubilation erupted on the Downs bench.

