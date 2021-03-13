Chiefs defender gets new three-year deal

Jonty Mark

"The feeling is great," Siyabonga Ngezana told the club's official website.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has signed a three-year contract extension, the club announced on Friday.

The 24 year old has been with Amakhosi for his entire professional career, having been promoted to the first team squad from the development ranks at Chiefs in August 2016, at just 19 years-old.

Ngezana has featured regularly for Amakhosi under Gavin Hunt this season, making a total of 23 appearances in all competitions.

“It always feels like I’m joining the club for the first time when I sign a new contract. I am looking forward to repaying the club by working hard and hopefully winning trophies.

“I’d really like to thank the chairman, Mr Kaizer Motaung and the management for the faith and trust they’ve shown in me, I’d also like to give thanks to my family for all the support. We will have a small celebration at home today. But what I know is that real work starts now!”

Chiefs also announced that they have included an option to extend Ngezanan’s contract by another two years.

Ngezana adds another 3 years with Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs have extended the contract of defender Siyabonga Ngezana for three years with an option to extend with a further two years. This potentially means he will be with Amakhosi for another five years.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/uAEfCcTUZQ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 12, 2021

